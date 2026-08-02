Míchel delighted with Julian Brandt’s arrival at Ajax: ‘That is his best position on the pitch’

Ajax pulled off a coup this week with the sudden arrival of Julian Brandt. Coach Míchel is naturally delighted with the signing of the 30-year-old German, who has committed himself to the Amsterdam club for three years.

Brandt was presented on Friday and joined training a day later. Sunday’s friendly against FC Volendam came too soon for him, although he has tried to keep himself fit this summer.

After the win over Volendam, Ajax have now completed their pre-season schedule. Next weekend, the Eredivisie starts away to PEC Zwolle. Before that, Ajax face Shelbourne of Ireland in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Speaking to Ajax Life afterwards, Míchel said he was pleased with the result and looked back on pre-season with a good feeling. Even so, he is keeping his feet on the ground. "We have to keep improving, because we are certainly not yet performing at our best level."

"But I am very happy with the players and their attitude. We will continue to grow in the coming weeks, but I am convinced that we will start the season well.”

He was also asked about Brandt and Marc-André Ter Stegen, although the latter is not yet officially an Ajax player. “They are both great players who make our team better. Of course, they still have to train with us, but I am happy. With them involved, Ajax become a better team.”

Ajax have signed a player with experience on the left wing, right wing and, above all, as an attacking midfielder. Even so, Míchel does not appear to view Brandt as a forward.

"Julian can play as a number ten, but also in other positions in midfield. He is a player with many qualities in the final phase of an attack. I therefore see that as the best position on the pitch for him. Julian is a clinical finisher and he has good passes in his game," Míchel told Ajax Life.