Michaela Abam shines as Dorine Chioguine makes winning debut for Real Betis

The Cameroonian starred and the Equato-Guinean defender was at her best in her first game for Betis as they defeated Granada

Michaela Abam was outstanding in attack and Dorine Chuigoue was defensively impressive for as they beat Granada 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly game on Sunday evening.

international Abam teamed up with Betis from French side Paris in the summer of 2019, while Equatorial Guinea international Chuigoue joined the Spanish side from rivals Logrono this summer.

While Chiugoue was handed a starting debut for Betis, Abam made a return for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March as a second-half substitute against Reto Iberdrola's side.

Betis made a bright start against Granada when Oriana Altuve broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish in the 25th minute of the game played at the Luis del Sol Sports City behind closed doors.

Despite rejigging the squad after the restart, Rosa Marquez struck from distance to double the lead within two minutes before Abam came on but could not add to the tally for Pier Luigi Cherubino.

Chuigoue was in action for 85 minutes of the match before she was replaced by Luisa Galvez, while Abam featured in the last 28 minutes after replacing Marquez in the 72nd minute.

Betis are scheduled to compete in the Andalusian Cup from September 24 to 26, which also features Malaga, Cordoba, Cadiz, Granada, Almeria, Híspalis and Pozoalbense in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Pier Luigi Cherubino's team will launch their pre-season campaign against Híspalis at the El Pinar Football Field on Thursday.

A victory will hand them a semi-final spot in the knockout competition against the winner between Cordoba and Pozoalbense at the Municipal Stadium Los Manantiales on Friday.