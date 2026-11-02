Michael Olise injured? Bayern Munich breathe a sigh of relief on two counts

Both players joined the Munich side's team training session at Säbener Straße on Monday lunchtime, then travelled to Madrid that afternoon with the official squad. Neuer had missed the previous matches with a foot injury. Olise, who wore a bandage on his left knee, came off after suffering an injury in the closing stages of Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), then left the arena limping.

Bayern will definitely be without Luis Dìaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari in Madrid. The Morocco international underwent surgery on Sunday for a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle and will not be fit to play again until the new year. Gnabry also suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh against Dortmund.

After the international break, Bayern's squad situation looks set to ease for the remaining matches this year. On Monday, Diáz trained individually with the ball for the first time since suffering a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh during the Champions League match against FC Arsenal (2-2) on 22 October. Jamal Musiala, who suffered a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September, also trained individually with the ball for the first time.