Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Michael OliseGetty Images
Jonas Rütten
Translated by

Michael Olise injured? Bayern Munich breathe a sigh of relief on two counts

Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
M. Olise
M. Neuer
J. Musiala
Bundesliga

Captain Manuel Neuer and Michael Olise are expected to be available for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match away to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

Both players joined the Munich side's team training session at Säbener Straße on Monday lunchtime, then travelled to Madrid that afternoon with the official squad. Neuer had missed the previous matches with a foot injury. Olise, who wore a bandage on his left knee, came off after suffering an injury in the closing stages of Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), then left the arena limping.

Bayern will definitely be without Luis Dìaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari in Madrid. The Morocco international underwent surgery on Sunday for a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle and will not be fit to play again until the new year. Gnabry also suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh against Dortmund.

After the international break, Bayern's squad situation looks set to ease for the remaining matches this year. On Monday, Diáz trained individually with the ball for the first time since suffering a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh during the Champions League match against FC Arsenal (2-2) on 22 October. Jamal Musiala, who suffered a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September, also trained individually with the ball for the first time.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google