Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scores again as Gent roll past KAS Eupen

The in-form Cameroon centre-back was on target as the Buffalos breezed past the Pandas on Sunday

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui is having a dream start to life at Gent after scoring again in Sunday’s 6-1 drubbing of KAS Eupen.

He made a goal-scoring league debut for Gent in their 1-1 draw at Charleroi last week.

The international’s eighth-minute header doubled his side’s lead after Ihor Plastun’s opener barely two minutes into the clash.

Roman Bezus and Roman Yaremchuk’s penalty gave Jess Thorup’s men a massive 4-0 lead at half-time inside Ghelamco Arena.

Siebe Blondelle pulled one back for Eupen after 62 minutes before Bezus completed his brace, while Jonathan completed the visitors’ obliteration.

The centre-back’s goal means he has scored in his first two league games in ’s top-flight since his move from Slavia Prague in July.

With the result, Gent are sixth on the table with four points after two games. They face Royal Excel Mouscron in their next outing on August 11.