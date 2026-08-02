Mexx Meerdink went ‘crazy’ after moment with Joey Veerman during PSV v AZ: ‘I panicked’

Mexx Meerdink was involved in a game on Sunday he will not forget in a hurry. The AZ striker took a boot to the ear from Joey Veerman early in the Johan Cruyff Shield against PSV and, for a moment, thought he had lost it. Meerdink was soon able to breathe a sigh of relief and then even made it 0-1, in a match AZ eventually won 0-4.

Right at the start at the Philips Stadion, Veerman caught Meerdink's ear with his foot. The striker was clearly in serious pain, while Serdar Gozubuyuk initially did not give a foul.

Eventually, the Haarlem referee was sent to the VAR screen and, seemingly somewhat against his will, still showed Veerman a red card. Down to ten men, PSV produced a hopeless display.

"My ear is still attached," a laughing Meerdink told reporter Leo Oldeburger afterwards, with the reporter comparing the poacher to Vincent van Gogh.

"I was in pain, especially when the doctor kept pressing on it. But he had to press on it to glue it back on. Luckily it is attached now and we will look later to see whether it needs stitches. A problem for later."

Veerman did not protest against the red card and was also shocked when he saw Meerdink in pain. The PSV man went over to ask how he was. "I really have no idea what happened at that moment," Meerdink said about the incident.

"At first I didn't realise, but then I saw blood. Then I did go a bit crazy, I panicked. Then the doctor came, and he said it wasn't too bad. But it hurt a lot," said Meerdink.