Mexx Meerdink is sickened by AZ's 0-2 defeat to FC Twente. The striker says AZ had chances but failed to make the most of them.

"Yes, we had the upper hand, but they broke away and scored straight away," Meerdink tells ESPN. AZ conceded twice in the final ten minutes and threw the match away.

AZ had enough chances of their own. Meerdink ran in behind the Twente defence, but Mateo Chávez never played the through ball.

"Yes, the whole middle was open and he didn't see it," Meerdink says of his team-mate. "That's a shame, because moments like that are really important. We broke away and there was space, but he didn't spot it. That's a real pity."

"I went mad," Meerdink continues as he watches footage of his run again. "Yes, that's a shame. You have to spot passes like that, I think. I told him that too."

Next matches AJA Eredivisie 06:15 FCT

Those missed chances contributed to AZ's 2-0 defeat to FC Twente, but Meerdink rejects any talk of an autumn slump. "No, I absolutely don't want to talk about that. It's just not the start we wanted. I'm certainly not going to start talking about a slump, because it isn't one. We keep going."

After failing to win their last three league matches, AZ must refocus quickly. They face Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this Saturday, after which Leeroy Echteld's side host Juventus in the Europa League.