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Mexx MeerdinkImago

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Mexx Meerdink is determined to return to the Dutch national team and has enlisted the expertise of a former top striker to accelerate his comeback. The 25-year-old forward, who last featured for Oranje in a friendly against Mexico in 2022, believes that fresh guidance can sharpen his finishing and boost his chances of earning a recall. By teaming up with a seasoned goal-scorer whose name is synonymous with clinical striking, Meerdink aims to add the kind of ruthlessness in front of goal that national-team coaches crave. The move underscores his ambition to force his way back into the international picture ahead of next year’s European Championship qualifiers

AZ Alkmaar
Netherlands
M. Meerdink

Mexx Meerdink is determined to do everything in his power to return to the Dutch national team, according to an interview with De Telegraaf. The 22-year-old AZ striker recently sought the help of former top striker Roy Makaay.

The highly touted forward had received his first senior call-up from national team manager Ronald Koeman in October, but before he could even contemplate an Oranje debut, a serious injury struck.

Now fully recovered, he is doing everything he can to improve every day. Recently, he took the plunge and rang ‘Das Phantom’.

“I’d been thinking about it for a while. I firmly believe that Roy can help me. He’s experienced everything at the very highest level. We’re going to sit down together in the coming period. I really appreciate that he wants to help me; it shows what a lovely man he is,” says Meerdink.

The Winterswijk native has already received some initial tips from Makaay, notably the advice to keep his eyes on the goalkeeper for as long as possible. Meerdink is eager for more lessons. “I want to be important and I’m willing to put in the extra effort to achieve that,” he states.

Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE

Makaay and Meerdink will soon review match footage together, with the former striker providing detailed feedback on positioning, movement, and finishing techniques.

“Roy will point out what I could perhaps do better and what my strengths are. His tips will help me improve. AZ have some big matches coming up and I need to make sure I’m at my best,” concludes Meerdink.

To date, Meerdink has played 76 official matches for AZ, scoring 21 goals and providing 3 assists. His contract in Alkmaar runs until mid-2030, underlining the club’s faith in his long-term potential.

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