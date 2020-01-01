Messi wants Neymar back at Barcelona and I'd sign him again - Rosell

The former Barca president wants to see the club re-sign the PSG ace, while he has explained why the Argentine wants him back

Former president Sandro Rosell has explained why Lionel Messi is keen for Neymar to return to Barcelona, while he has also said that he would move for the Brazilian again if he were still in charge at the club.

Rosell was in charge at Camp Nou when Neymar initially signed for the club in 2013 before going on to score 105 goals in 186 outings for the Blaugrana.

In 2017, Neymar completed a world-record move to , switching to the side for €222 million (£200m/$263m) as they matched the buy-out clause on his deal.

He has repeatedly been linked with a switch back to , however, with suggestions that he is not entirely satisfied with life in , despite a prolific scoring record that has seen him score 69 times in 80 matches for Les Parisiens.

While have reportedly been hot on the trail of the 28-year-old, who PSG are reportedly willing to sell if they make their money back on the player, a return to Barca remains in prospect, too.

Rosell would not hesitate to move for the forward if he were still in the hot seat at Camp Nou.

"I would, no doubt," he told Mundo Deportivo before explaining why Messi, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, would also be keen for the attacker to make his return, despite the prospect of his fellow South American stealing some of the spotlight.

"Messi, who is the best player in football history and very smart, wants the other best players in the world by his side to win it all."

Messi remains a close friend of Neymar, who he teamed up with to great affect during his previous spell at the club along with Luis Suarez, who remains at Camp Nou, albeit recovering from an injury that derailed his season.

While some reports suggested that Neymar's move to France had a negative effect on the closeness of the players, Mundo Deportivo reports these to be off the mark, with the Argentine eager to reunite with the 101-time capped Brazilian.

When the 2019-20 season stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, both Barcelona and PSG were top of their respective leagues, while both remained alive in the , albeit the Catalans in a precarious position in the last 16 following a 1-1 draw with away from home.