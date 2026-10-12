Messi settles the identity of the new president of his Spanish club

Eldense have appointed lawyer Pablo Garcia Montanes as their new president, following the recent takeover by Argentine star Lionel Messi, with Mario Rosas staying on as general manager, according to the administrative structure the club revealed on Monday.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Alicante-based journalist Marcelo Mendez Mingot has taken up the vice-presidency, while architect Fernando Valderrama, also from the city of Alicante, joins the board of directors. Eldense confirmed both appointments on their official website.

Garcia Montanes, a secretary at Andbank, will represent the club at institutional level and has already been spotted in the directors' box at recent matches. Rosas, a former footballer, keeps hold of the day-to-day executive duties.

Three prominent figures

Rosas, sporting director Victor Lafuente and head coach Javi Calleja are the three men earmarked as the club's public faces. Each will speak on Eldense's behalf regularly, within the scope of his own responsibilities.

Alfonso Nebot, who runs Messi's family wealth management office, stays in his current role. He will have no connection to Eldense.







