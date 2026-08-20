Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami on Wednesday night into Thursday. The 39-year-old playmaker dedicated the goal to his father Jorge, who recently died at the age of 68 after an illness.

The Argentine produced a classy finish to make it 1-2 in the first half of Inter Miami's away match against Philadelphia Union, which ended 2-2 in the MLS Eastern Conference. After scoring, Messi pointed two fingers to the sky in tribute to his late father.

Following the death of Jorge Messi, the forward admitted he has doubts about his future as a player. ''I don't know what I should do without you. All I have ever done is play football, and now there are doubts about whether I will keep doing that for much longer.''

On his Instagram channel, the grieving Messi added: ''From the very beginning you were my great support, and there was only such a short time left until the end. Why couldn't you hold on just a little longer, so that we could finish it together?''

Messi also got involved in a scuffle. During an argument, he slapped Quinn Sullivan, and the pair then stood head to head for a moment.

But Inter Miami could not protect their 1-2 lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Philadelphia. Deep into stoppage time, home wonderkid Cavan Sullivan, already signed by Manchester City, and Yannick Bright of the visitors both saw red after another scuffle.

Second-placed Inter Miami are seven points behind MLS Eastern Conference leaders Nashville. Nashville beat them 4-1 last week.