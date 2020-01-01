'Messi reduced Koulibaly's transfer fee' - Twitter rips Napoli star after Barcelona thrashing

The Senegalese centre-back could not stop the Argentine superstar in Saturday's Champions League outing at Camp Nou

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been dragged on social media after failing to help the club stop Lionel Messi and in the second leg of their Uefa round of 16 fixture.

Barcelona won the encounter by 3-1, thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Messi and Luis Suarez, and they progressed to the quarter-final with a 4-2 aggregate score.

During the game, Koulibaly conceded a penalty towards the end of the first-half after kicking Messi's leg from behind, which resulted in the third goal that was scored by Suarez.

Generally, it was a torrid night for the African star who made just one successful tackle and three interceptions in Barcelona.

His performance against Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has got fans talking and they think his reported €80 million asking price should be slashed.

Koulibaly and Manolas are not a good partnership. They don’t work together as a pair, as a team. Koulibaly and Maksimovic much better together. Manolas been one of the big disappointments this season #BARNAP — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) August 8, 2020

People who say Koulibaly isn't the answer. He's going up against the 🐐 ffs! — Oliver_Boisen (CENTURIONS)🇩🇰 (@OliverBoisen) August 8, 2020

Lionel Messi single handed mesmerized Napoli defense, reduce Koulibaly's transfer fee to £10m, Win a penalty and give it to Suarez to score. Ronaldo will never archive that. #BarcaNapoli #UCL



A GOAT i Stan. 👑 — Fred Diaries⚘ 🎠 (@fred_diaries1) August 8, 2020

Ed Woodward’s been trying to negotiate £10m off Sancho’s transfer fee for ages and Messi just halved Koulibaly’s asking price — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 8, 2020

I’m not saying he’s not a very good centre back but if Koulibaly is worth £70m then Messi is worth several trillion. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) August 8, 2020

Manolas and Koulibaly when they see Messi running their way pic.twitter.com/DLJth8v2j1 — Jose (@JZepeda_13) August 8, 2020

Koulibaly to gattuso after he threatens to sell him after that performance: pic.twitter.com/faWos3rVIy — 🦆 (@misxal) August 8, 2020

Koulibaly na Maguire wey go public school 🤫😏 — Amuludun Of Ekiti (@babatope_babade) August 8, 2020

So what's the hype with Koulibaly then 🤔 — Brad (@brad_nb) August 8, 2020

Koulibaly is so overrated. — Not Booked. (@ali_olajuwon) August 8, 2020

Certain man don't want Koulibaly, because the best player of all time dribbled past him.



Have some shame if tonight's game changed your mind. pic.twitter.com/VrhGxus9yw — Morris (@KDBseason) August 8, 2020

It all changed tonight after watching him. Total disgrace #koulibaly — Richie Gonsalves (@richie0789) August 8, 2020

koulibaly when he's playing in a game that people are actually watching pic.twitter.com/ZPKHELGdJ5 — ity (@__ityy) August 8, 2020