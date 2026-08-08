Messi prepares for the toughest journey of his life

Lionel Messi is preparing to make the most difficult journey of his life, from Fort Lauderdale in the United States to his hometown of Rosario in Argentina, to be by his family's side and share with his mother Celia, his siblings and the rest of the family the pain of losing his father Jorge Messi.

According to the Argentine newspaper "Olé", Jorge Messi's condition was critical, and Leo knew the worst could come at any moment. He decided that once the World Cup ended he would head to Rosario and stay with his family before returning to Inter Miami to continue his career.

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He had been scheduled to play a match with his team against Mexico's Monterrey. Instead, he received the news he did not want to hear: the death of his father.

Now Messi is preparing to travel from Fort Lauderdale to Rosario aboard a private plane, due to arrive at night, so he can be beside his mother Celia, his siblings and the rest of his family through these harsh moments.

Jorge Messi was one of the most important pillars of his son's life. He stayed close throughout Leo's career and managed his professional affairs during key stages of that footballing journey. He lived alongside him in Spain during his Barcelona days, right through to Leo's later move to Paris Saint-Germain and then Inter Miami.

Accompanied by his wife Antonela, Messi is preparing to face one of the most difficult moments of his life, supported by the love of his family and the people of his city, and beside his mother Celia, as he bids farewell to a father who was always a support and a fundamental pillar in his life, according to "Olé".