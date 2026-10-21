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FBL-EUR-C1-COMO-MAN UNITEDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Messi in the picture: Nico Paz makes history on the ruins of Manchester United

Como vs Manchester United
Como
Manchester United
Champions League
N. Paz
L. Messi
Italy
England
Argentina

Como inflict heavy defeat on Manchester United

Argentina's Nico Paz lit up Como's clash with Manchester United on Wednesday in the third round of the Champions League league phase. 

The 22-year-old struck twice, in the 2nd and 57th minutes, and teed up Douvikas for his side's other goal in the 49th.

Opta's numbers tell the story. At 22 years and 43 days, Paz became the youngest player to both score and assist in a Champions League match against Manchester United since CSKA Moscow's Alan Dzagoev in November 2009, when he was 19 years and 139 days old.



There was more. "Nico Paz (22 years and 43 days) is the second-youngest South American player to score a goal in the Champions League against Manchester United, after Lionel Messi (21 years and 337 days, in the 2009 final)."


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