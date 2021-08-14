Messi exit leaves Dest with 'weird' feeling as USMNT reacts to shock Barcelona departure

The Blaugrana defender admits to being left "shocked" at seeing an all-time great leave Camp Nou after failing to put a new contract in place

Sergino Dest says that Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona left him "shocked", with the United States international admitting that life without an Argentine icon at Camp Nou feels "weird".

A six-time Ballon d'Or did agree a new contract with Joan Laporta and the Blaugrana board, but financial difficulties in Catalunya prevented paperwork from being signed and an all-time great is now opening a new chapter in his remarkable career with Paris Saint-Germain.

Filling the void left behind will be impossible for Ronaldo Koeman and Co, with Dest conceding that he is still coming to terms with the absence of record-setting superstar.

What has been said?

USMNT defender Dest has told ESPN of seeing Messi depart: "I was shocked a little bit because everyone wanted him to stay at the club.

"He's the best player in the world. It was a shock for everyone. We wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn't.

"We've got some work to do because with Messi it is easier, he's the best player in the world. But I think if we play collectively and keep the chemistry high, we can achieve a lot.

"At the training ground and on the pitch, you see unbelievable things. You see how he scores those goals. What you see on the pitch is the same, even when you're that close. It's unbelievable to see him like that.

"We all have him in our hearts. It's Messi. It just feels weird because he played for so long at this club, almost his whole life, and suddenly he had to leave. But we have to focus on the new season."

What has Koeman had to say?

The Barcelona boss has spoken on a regular basis since Messi's exit was confirmed about the need for La Liga giants to move on and focus on other areas.

He has added ahead of a season opener against Real Sociedad: "It’s painful for everyone. Because of what Messi has done at the club.

"We miss him because of how important he is but we don’t have to live from the past. These are things that happen. I’m excited about the team we have and hopefully we have the support of the fans."

On whether he could push for another attacker to be added to his ranks with Messi gone and Sergio Aguero injured, Koeman added: "Seeing all the positions of the team we lack people in front. Ansu [Fati], [Ousmane] Dembele, Aguero are missing.

"We lack there and that is why we have talked about the possibility of signing a forward to have more players and more competition. It all depends on whether we can sign."

