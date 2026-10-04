Fresh from a crushing 7-0 win over Burkina Faso that unfolded in controversial circumstances, Argentina are preparing for another match in extraordinary conditions. They face Benin after midnight next Tuesday.

The Argentina national team is enduring a turbulent spell during the current international break. Their 4-0 win over Bolivia barely raised an eyebrow, but things have changed radically in recent days.

The Albiceleste swept aside their Burkinabé counterparts 7-0 in chaotic circumstances. The Stallions fielded a modified line-up including under-23 players because of the travel arrangements handled by the Argentine Football Association.

Burkina Faso took a low-cost flight and received no bonus, which triggered that sudden change in the line-up.

Worse still, the players landed in Argentina just three hours before kick-off, with no time to rest after the long journey.

The scoreline reflected a bigger margin than expected. That did not sit well with the Argentine press, who tore into the situation and branded what happened a scandal.

The crisis repeats itself with Benin

According to the website "Foot Mercato", things do not seem set to calm down. Lionel Messi will play his final match in the Argentina shirt on Tuesday 6 October at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, yet the game against Benin will unfold in an unusual atmosphere. The African side ran into numerous problems before kick-off, with facilities that were far from ideal.

There was no hot water for the players at the hotel, the sauna was broken, the equipment was insufficient, and the artificial-grass training pitch and the gym were not fit for a professional team.

Benin travelled on a 23-hour flight in economy class, and sports analyst Jonas Bédi lost consciousness.

Several players were also absent, most notably Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş), Charlemagne Azongnitodé (TPS) and Sahid Ngobi (VPS).

The situation did improve, and things gradually returned to normal. Even so, it was a difficult period for Benin. None of this will do Argentina's reputation any favours ahead of a match the world is eagerly awaiting.