Mendyl: Morocco international on target as Gaziantep collect first league win

The Atlas Lion scored at the death to ensure his team collected their fourth point in as many top-tier matches

Morocco international Hamza Mendyl was on target as Gaziantep claimed a 2-0 win in the Turkish top-tier at home against Antalyaspor.

GFK had not collected a win since the league began, and had initially collected a draw and two losses. It explains why the Monday night game was vital for them, and playing at home was a massive advantage.

The first 45 minutes were a struggle for both teams owing to a failure to take the limited chances created. The defenders cleared the danger very well when tested.

After the pause, the hosts made some changes, Joao Figueiredo giving way to Nouha Dicko as the technical bench tried to make amends for a better second half.

The change paid dividends in the 54th minute as the visitors conceded a penalty in the 54th minute. Muhammet Demir stepped up, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and getting the vital opening goal.

It seemed the match would be won by a solitary goal, but in the ninth minute of added time, Mendyl connected a Dogan Erdogan pass to ensure the team secured their first win of the campaign.

Gaziantep started their campaign with a 3-2 loss away to Fatih Karagumruk. They had to finish the game with 10 players after Anyelo Sagal was sent off late in the first half.

Their second match was at home against Besiktas and it ended in a stalemate. However, they again lost their next match on the road, this time against Yeni Malatyaspor.

The Monday win is a confidence booster for Gaziantep who are currently placed in the 14th position with four points. They have scored five goals so far and conceded five.

Antalyaspor are a position lower with as many points. They have an inferior goal difference having scored four goals and conceded seven.

Besiktas lead the chase for the title with 10 points, the same as Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, and Konyaspor who are placed second, third and fourth respectively, thanks to their goal difference.