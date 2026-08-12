Memphis Depay is furious and declares war on Corinthians: 'In the coming days...'

Memphis Depay has hit out after Corinthians decided not to offer him a new contract. In a message on social media, the striker says the Brazilian club are not honouring an agreement and promises he "will not let the unacceptable behaviour go unpunished".

On Tuesday evening (Dutch time), Corinthians announced that Memphis's expiring contract will not be extended. "This decision was taken solely and exclusively with a view to the financial health of our institution, which requires a strict balance and responsibility in the management of the available resources," Corinthians said.

"We want to express our deep gratitude to the player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the beginning of the negotiations have striven for the best possible agreement. The board also recognises and appreciates the tireless efforts of all departments, who worked to make it possible for the player to continue."

"Faced with Corinthians' current and future financial obligations, it was clear that entering into a new commitment of this magnitude at this time would not be compatible with the financial balance we must maintain to guarantee the club's sustainability," Corinthians added.

Recently, Memphis has not always been paid on time and that at times put him at odds with the board. Even so, the Netherlands international had been planning to extend his deal under strict conditions. According to the Moordrechter, clear agreements had also been made on that.

"I am very disappointed that Corinthians have decided not to honour the agreement to extend my contract by two years," Memphis writes. "This extension was expressly agreed with both the president and the sporting, legal and financial departments. However, some people have decided to break this agreement..."

"I did not want this situation and have always respected the club throughout the entire process, but I am now being forced to respond strongly in order to protect my interests. In the coming days I will speak publicly, but rest assured that I will not let this unacceptable behaviour go unpunished," Memphis said.