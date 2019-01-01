McClaren backs Solskjaer to take Man Utd job: He's giving them an easy decision to make

The former Red Devils coach believes the interim boss at Old Trafford will be appointed on a permanent basis if current standards are maintained

Steve McClaren considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be doing an “unbelievable” job at , with it possible that his efforts will leave the Red Devils with “an easy decision at the end of the season”.

An iconic figure from the club’s 1999 Treble-winning squad returned to Old Trafford in December in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

He was handed a rescue mission, with United in need of inspiration from somewhere as their 2018-19 campaign threatened to collapse around them.

Solskjaer has made an immediate impact, overseeing a 10-game unbeaten run, and has earned plenty of plaudits for the manner in which he has gone about delivering an upturn in fortune.

“Unbelievable. I think everyone was astonished at the appointment,” former United coach McClaren told Sky Sports.

“It's proven an unbelievable move. I know Ole well. He is a thinker. He is intelligent. He is very good at communicating with players and I think that has helped.

“He has gone into a situation, which many people said he had nothing to lose - he had everything to lose. No pressure? Enormous pressure! It is one of the top three clubs in the world.

“So that is pressure to manage them. And I know pressure also in yourself that you want to do well so I know Ole's ambitions going in there and I think he has excelled [above] all expectations.

“Not just excelled but playing exciting, attacking Manchester United old traditional football.”

Solskjaer is now a leading candidate to take the reins on a permanent basis, with McClaren conceding that United will have no choice but to appoint him if current standards are maintained through to the summer.

The ex- boss added: “It looks like he will keep winning.

“People must look inside and what he is doing with the players and the job he is doing.

“I have got to say he has got tremendous staff around him. I know Mike Phelan, who must be a great help. Staff are also very important and the staff have rallied around.

“The players have bought in very, very quickly. They have adapted to what he is trying to give them and it is working. If it continues to work I think Manchester United will have an easy decision at the end of the season.”

United, who now sit just two points adrift of the ’s top four, will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to struggling .