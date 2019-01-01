Mbokani continues scoring form in Royal Antwerp’s defeat against Mechelen

The DRC international scored his fifth consecutive goal but the effort was not enough to help his side end their winless run at Afas Stadion

Dieumerci Mbokani continues his impressive goalscoring form in Royal Antwerp’s 3-1 defeat against Mechelen in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Having scored in each of his last four games, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international was at hand to increase his goal tally to 11 at Afas Stadion this season

The 33-year-old Mbokani put the Great Old on the path of victory in the 19th minute after he was set up by Sander Coopman.

Antwerp, however, failed to build on the striking start, allowing their hosts to claw their way back into the game before the half-time break through Thibault Peyre and Igor De Camargo.

Jordi Vanlerberghe sealed the victory in stoppage time to condemn Laszlo Boloni’s Antwerp to their third defeat this season.

Mbokani will hope to help his side bounce back from the setback when they take on Kortrijk in their next league game on October 26.