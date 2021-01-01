Mbeleck assists and Sumaila scores as Maccabi Kiryat Gat pip Bnot Netanya

The Cameroonian and the Ghanaian put up good displays as Eyal Sade's team returned to winning ways on Thursday night

Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck provided the assist as Ghana's Sherifatu Sumaila scored in Maccabi Kiryat Gat's 2-0 victory over Bnot Netanya in Thursday's Israeli Ligat Al encounter.

On the heels of a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Kiryat Gat sought to return to winning ways against Netanya, who thrashed Hapoel Petach Tikva 4-0 in their last league outing.

The African duo were handed starting roles for Kiryat Gat and they made their mark to ensure the side bounced back to winning ways.

Kiryat Gat made an enterprising start to the contest when Mbeleck set up Sumaila to put the hosts in front, her first league goal of the season, after just five minutes of action.

After the break, the hosts continued from where they left off as Linoy Rogers' effort from a free-kick 10 minutes into the second half guarantee their fifth victory of the campaign.

Cameroon's Mbeleck and Ghana's Sumaila, who grabbed her first goal played from the start to finish, along with Nigeria's Sunday.

The victory means Maccabi Kiryat Gat are now on top of the Ligat Al log after garnering 16 points from six matches.

The Cameroonian and Ghanaian will aim to improve their forms in front of goal when their side will face off against second-placed ASA Tel Aviv after the international break on March 1.