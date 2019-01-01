African All Stars

M'Baye Niang: Senegal forward on target as 10-man Celtic hold Rennes

Comments()
Getty
A second-half penalty from the visitors ensured Thursday’s fixture ended all square despite the 24-year-old’s opener
M’Baye Niang scored Rennes’ first Europa League group stage goal but Celtic came from behind to deny them victory in a 1-1 draw at Roazhon Park.

Both teams came into the game without conceding a goal in their last outing, but Niang handed Rennes a first-half lead.

The Senegalese converted a 38th minute penalty after sending Fraser Forster the wrong way after a rash defending from Kristoffer Ajer.

It was the visitors’ turn to get their own fair share of penalty when referee Maria Martinez pointed to the spot after James Forrest tumbled under Damien Da Silva’s challenge in the 59th minute.

Editors' Picks

Ryan Christie kept his cool to blast past Senegal’s Edouard Mendy.

Vakoun Bayo replaced Odsonne Edouard in the 84th minute and was booked for an aerial challenge which resulted in Damien Da Silva being stretchered off in the 89th minute.

Article continues below

He was sent off a minute later for clipping goalkeeper Mendy. Despite Rennes’ numerical advantage, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

The French topflight outfit travel to Stadio Olimpico for their next Group E clash versus Lazio, while Celtic host CFR Cluj.

 

 

Close