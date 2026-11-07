Mbappé's kick not penalised despite the blood: who is Rojas, the referee of the Barcelona-Atlético clash?

The referees' committee has handed the eagerly awaited clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to Spanish official Javier Alberola Rojas. The two sides meet tomorrow, Sunday, in La Liga, with plenty riding on it in the race for the summit.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Javier Iglesias Villanueva will handle Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties, the second prominent refereeing appointment of his season.

Born in Ciudad Real, the 34-year-old is considered one of the brightest rising referees in Spanish football. He recently made his Champions League debut, despite already sitting among UEFA's first group of referees.

Officiates the Barcelona and Atletico summit for the first time

Tomorrow's match marks his seventh La Liga appearance this season. It is also the first time in his top-flight career that he has taken charge of an Atletico Madrid versus Barcelona clash.

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Alberola Rojas has previously officiated 21 La Liga matches involving Atletico Madrid, with the team recording 12 wins, four draws and five defeats. He last took charge of the Madrid side against Sevilla in the third round of this season, a game Atletico won 3-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

The same official handled the 2026 Copa del Rey final, which Atletico Madrid lost to Real Sociedad on penalties after normal and extra time finished 2-2 at La Cartuja.

Barcelona's record under him reads rather differently. Across 13 league matches, the Catalans have collected 10 wins and two draws against just a single defeat.

He last refereed Barcelona in February, when they beat Levante 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. That solitary defeat dates back to 20 May 2023, a 2-1 home loss to Real Sociedad.

A controversial refereeing incident

His appointment comes after his name was tied to an incident that enraged Real Madrid last season. He refused to award a penalty to France's Kylian Mbappe in the clash against Girona, a moment that became the focus of fierce debate in the Spanish media and reopened the file on controversial refereeing decisions in La Liga.

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The row traces back to Real Madrid against Girona in April 2026, a 1-1 draw whose closing minutes triggered loud objections inside the Royal club.

Mbappe took a blow to the face inside the penalty area from Brazilian defender Vitor Reis, leaving him injured and bleeding above his right eyebrow. Alberola Rojas waved play on, and the Video Assistant Referee did not intervene to review or overturn the decision.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid's coach at the time, insisted his team deserved a penalty in that situation. He also criticised how certain contentious moments are handled, pointing to the role of video technology and the limits of its intervention in refereeing decisions.