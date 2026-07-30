Spanish actress Ester Expósito has decided to put an end to the circulating rumours about her personal life and her alleged relationship with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that Ester shared a message across her social media accounts denying the accuracy of the information doing the rounds, without directly naming the content she was addressing.

Plenty of outlets have run rumours in recent months about supposed tension or a cooling in her relationship with the French forward.

The Elite star wrote in her statement: "Over the past few months, and especially in recent days, false and defamatory headlines and information about me and my personal life have spread on social media, which bear no relation to the truth or to my character."

She stressed: "These are absurd rumours fabricated with the aim of distorting a story between two people and insulting my dignity. Not everything is permissible, and this time I find myself compelled to put an end to this and take legal action against those responsible."

Ester believes the rumours swirling for weeks about her private life damage her image and dignity. She called on the public not to believe all the false news published, especially on X.

Because of that, she announced she is ready to take legal action against anyone who publishes defamatory content or spreads rumours aimed at harming her.

Neither Ester Expósito nor Kylian Mbappé have officially confirmed their relationship, and both have always been keen to keep it away from the spotlight. Even so, the rumours of a crisis between them have not stopped, particularly after the World Cup.

Mbappé had earlier posted a photo of himself with Ester wearing the France shirt, then deleted it. That only fuelled speculation about the nature of the relationship and the truth behind it.

According to the magazine "Hola", the statement may also relate to Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer, and to talk linking his name to a number of public figures.

Chatter about a possible crisis between Ester and Mbappé has grown in recent weeks, especially after the player's World Cup participation and their failure to appear together on several occasions. Yet neither has commented so far to confirm or deny that speculation.

Wrapping up her message, Ester Expósito affirmed that her priority is to protect her image and reputation, arguing that freedom of expression cannot be used as a pretext to publish accusations or information based on no evidence.