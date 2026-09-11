Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has played down the significance of being targeted by the club's fans last season.

Speaking in an interview with the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Mbappe addressed the jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu: "These things happen naturally. Do you know how many players have been jeered in Madrid? They are all still alive, aren't they? When you join Real Madrid, you know what you are getting into. It didn't affect me much. And then, I understand the crowd expressing its displeasure."

Asked whether France carry an inferiority complex against Spain, he replied: "No. We got the way we handled the start of our match against them at the World Cup wrong. The penalty was a turning point, because not much was happening before it."

He added: "When you go a goal down against a team that likes to keep possession of the ball, things become more difficult. We didn't know how to reset ourselves. In any case, the tournament was positive. We managed to make the French dream, and we made them feel proud. That too is a victory."

Turning to the racism he suffered from a senator in the Paraguayan Senate, the France forward said: "I had the support of the Paraguayan government, as well as the support of President Emmanuel Macron, with whom I was in contact, and the support of all the institutions."

He concluded: "We were talking about what Michel Platini said, about the need to accept everything. Well, I don't accept these things. And I have no problem showing that in 2026 we have people who hold important positions, but who display exceptional incompetence. We will always have the energy needed to fight that."



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