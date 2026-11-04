Federico Valverde just can't stop scoring from distance. Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder struck again on Wednesday night, netting his side's third against AEK Athens in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

His rocket in the 90+2 minute sealed a 3-2 win on the road. It also reaffirmed his standing among the finest long-range finishers across Europe's top five leagues.

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According to "Sofascore", Valverde features on the list of players who have scored more than 10 goals from outside the box at clubs in Europe's top five leagues over the last three seasons.

Leading the way is his Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappé on 17, with France compatriot and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise next on 15.

The list was as follows: