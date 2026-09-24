Mbappé in the picture: a new Spanish diagnosis of the Vinícius crisis at Real Madrid

A press report on Thursday offered a fresh angle on the crisis surrounding Vinicius Junior's lacklustre displays for Real Madrid this season.

Writing in "Mundo Deportivo", journalist Ramon Fuentes said Real Madrid fans are asking one question again and again: what exactly is wrong with the Brazilian?

The statistics tell their own story. In eight matches this season, seven in La Liga and one in the Champions League, he has scored just once.

"The first and most important issue is the issue of leadership," Fuentes stressed. "At the moment, with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, and let us not forget that the club itself has strongly nominated him for the Ballon d'Or, or at least as a strong contender against Lamine Yamal and others, this naturally marginalises Vinicius's role. And I think the absence of leadership is what is causing Vinicius to struggle."

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He continued: "Leadership on and off the pitch. The best example of that is the Brazil national team in the last World Cup. There, especially after Raphinha's injury, there was not the slightest doubt. Vinicius was the absolute leader on the pitch, and he confirmed that by delivering a brilliant performance at the World Cup, even amid a disappointing display from Carlo Ancelotti's team."

His analysis then turned to another cause: "Then, for me, without a doubt, the problem lies in his current lack of leadership qualities at Real Madrid, which I believe are essential to the Brazilian's self-confidence. But there is another factor, and it is without doubt his physical condition. I think the season has only just begun. It is true that he joined the pre-season preparation before other players, but it is also true that we saw him enjoy this summer a great deal."

"This also explains why he has not reached his usual level, with that lightning speed that allows him to get past opponents," he added. "The player notices it, and the team notices it too."

Off-field distractions played their part too. "Of course, we must add to all of this what happened this summer with all the fuss surrounding his contract renewal, his imminent move to Arsenal, his eventual signing with Real Madrid, and the arrival of Diomande," he said.

"In short, all these elements explain why we have not seen the usual version of Vinicius from previous seasons," he went on.

He concluded: "In any case, the season has only just begun, and after the break, we will see whether Real Madrid can get back on the right track in La Liga and how they will deal with their upcoming matches in the Champions League. And let us end the month of October with the Clasico match. We will see how Vinicius will respond to all of this."