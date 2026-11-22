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Lamine Yamal found himself under fresh pressure over penalties after missing a golden opportunity to bring Barcelona back into their clash with Villarreal, at a time when the Catalan side were in desperate need of a goal to reduce the deficit and halt the visitors' stunning start at the Camp Nou.

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The miss has reopened the debate over the youngster's spot kicks and invites an uncomfortable comparison with Kylian Mbappé, who is facing criticism over his own penalty record.

Barcelona's evening started disastrously. Villarreal pounced on the hosts' disarray to score twice inside the first seven minutes: Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh, leaving the Catalan side needing a swift response in front of their own fans.

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The chance to pull one back arrived when the referee pointed to the spot. Surprisingly, Yamal stepped up rather than Raphinha, the Brazilian who is usually the side's first-choice taker. The number 10 took responsibility, but his strange effort grazed the post and went wide, wasting a golden opportunity to drag his side back into the match.

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Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", then highlighted an unwanted piece of history. Yamal has missed 3 of the 7 penalties he has taken in La Liga, two of them against the post. That makes him the youngest player in the competition's history to miss three.

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He was 19 years and 132 days old when he reached the mark, according to the same figures. That puts him ahead of several players who had previously missed three league penalties, most notably Fernando Torres, who did so aged 20 years and 64 days in 2004. López Ufarte followed at 20 years and 312 days in 1979, and Lafuini at 21 years and 174 days in 1929.

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The Mbappé curse follows Yamal!

Mbappé knows the feeling. He missed a penalty during Real Madrid's defeat to Celta Vigo, sending the ball wide in the 39th minute and denying his side the chance to equalise.

According to "Mister Chip", this was the first time the French striker had put a penalty off target in La Liga . Mbappé has now missed 5 of 23 penalty attempts in La Liga since the 2024-2025 season, more than any other player in the competition over that period. That puts the Frenchman ahead of Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, who has missed 3 of 10, and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who has missed 3 of 7.

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Set side by side, the numbers are striking. Mbappé has missed 5 of 23 league attempts since the start of the 2024-2025 season, a failure rate of around 21.7%. Yamal has missed 3 of 7 across all his appearances in the competition, a rate of 42.9%.

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