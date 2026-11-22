Lamine Yamal found himself under fresh pressure over penalties after missing a golden opportunity to bring Barcelona back into their clash with Villarreal, at a time when the Catalan side were in desperate need of a goal to reduce the deficit and halt the visitors' stunning start at the Camp Nou.
The miss has reopened the debate over the youngster's spot kicks and invites an uncomfortable comparison with Kylian Mbappé, who is facing criticism over his own penalty record.
Barcelona's evening started disastrously. Villarreal pounced on the hosts' disarray to score twice inside the first seven minutes: Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh, leaving the Catalan side needing a swift response in front of their own fans.
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The chance to pull one back arrived when the referee pointed to the spot. Surprisingly, Yamal stepped up rather than Raphinha, the Brazilian who is usually the side's first-choice taker. The number 10 took responsibility, but his strange effort grazed the post and went wide, wasting a golden opportunity to drag his side back into the match.
Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", then highlighted an unwanted piece of history. Yamal has missed 3 of the 7 penalties he has taken in La Liga, two of them against the post. That makes him the youngest player in the competition's history to miss three.
He was 19 years and 132 days old when he reached the mark, according to the same figures. That puts him ahead of several players who had previously missed three league penalties, most notably Fernando Torres, who did so aged 20 years and 64 days in 2004. López Ufarte followed at 20 years and 312 days in 1979, and Lafuini at 21 years and 174 days in 1929.
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The Mbappé curse follows Yamal!
Mbappé knows the feeling. He missed a penalty during Real Madrid's defeat to Celta Vigo, sending the ball wide in the 39th minute and denying his side the chance to equalise.
According to "Mister Chip", this was the first time the French striker had put a penalty off target in La Liga. Mbappé has now missed 5 of 23 penalty attempts in La Liga since the 2024-2025 season, more than any other player in the competition over that period. That puts the Frenchman ahead of Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, who has missed 3 of 10, and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who has missed 3 of 7.
Set side by side, the numbers are striking. Mbappé has missed 5 of 23 league attempts since the start of the 2024-2025 season, a failure rate of around 21.7%. Yamal has missed 3 of 7 across all his appearances in the competition, a rate of 42.9%.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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