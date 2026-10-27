The crisis surrounding France's Kylian Mbappé has escalated in China. The public broadcaster CCTV has suspended coverage of La Liga matches featuring the Real Madrid star and pulled the advertisements in which he appears, all against the backdrop of a controversy sparked by comments attributed to him about the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Citing the local newspaper "The Paper" and sources inside the channel, the Spanish news agency "EFE" reported that the decision came into effect on the night of Monday into Tuesday. No official announcement has been made so far, marking a fresh escalation of a crisis that has already pushed Chinese companies to walk away from their advertising deals with the Real Madrid forward.

Three firms led the way. The drinks maker "Dongpeng", the dairy products company "Mengniu" and the cheese manufacturer "Milkground" all announced the end of their cooperation with Mbappé, having previously built advertising campaigns around his name and image.

Each company justified the move by pointing to a "zero tolerance" policy towards statements or actions they consider offensive to Chinese national sentiment. By then the controversy had spread right across the country's social media platforms.

What is the story behind Mbappé's crisis with Mao Zedong?

It all began with a video clip. In it, Mbappé talks about the satirical images created from his features, noting that the one he finds most amusing is a composite showing his face on the body of a man he believes to be a "Chinese dictator".

The digital fact-checking service of Agence France-Presse was initially unable to confirm the video's authenticity. Even so, the circulating interpretation linked the player's remarks to a satirical image placing his face on a picture of Mao Zedong, the former Chinese leader.

Criticism in China was swift and widespread. Many accused Mbappé of offending national sentiment, and what started as a social media row quickly became a crisis reaching into sponsorship and sports broadcasting contracts.

Beijing enters the crisis

Social media and the sponsors were only the start. The Chinese Foreign Ministry weighed in too, calling it natural for the Chinese to reject statements they see as offensive to them.

CCTV has issued no official word on the suspension of match broadcasts. Yet the reports paint a clear picture: Mbappé faces mounting fallout in the Chinese market, with three advertising contracts terminated and fans now at risk of losing the chance to watch the La Liga matches featuring the Real Madrid star.



