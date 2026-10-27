The crisis engulfing France's Kylian Mbappé has escalated sharply in China. Public broadcaster CCTV has suspended coverage of La Liga matches featuring the Real Madrid star and pulled the advertisements in which he appears, all against the backdrop of a row sparked by remarks attributed to him about the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

According to the Spanish news agency "EFE", citing the local newspaper "The Paper" and sources inside the channel, the decision took effect overnight on Monday into Tuesday. No official announcement has followed, marking a fresh escalation of a crisis that has already driven Chinese companies to end their advertising deals with the Real Madrid forward.

Three Chinese firms had already walked away. The beverage company "Dongpeng", the dairy firm "Mengniu" and the cheese manufacturer "Milkground" all announced the end of their cooperation with Mbappé, having previously used his name and image in their advertising campaigns.

Each company pointed to a "zero tolerance" policy towards statements or actions they consider offensive to Chinese national sentiment. The controversy, meanwhile, has spread rapidly across the country's social media platforms.

What is the story behind Mbappé's crisis with Mao Zedong?

It all started with a video clip. In it, Mbappé talks about the satirical images created using his features, pointing out that the one he finds most amusing is a composite showing his face on the body of a man he believes to be a "Chinese dictator".

Agence France-Presse's digital fact-checking service was initially unable to confirm the video's authenticity. Even so, the circulating interpretation linked the player's remarks to a satirical image showing his face superimposed on a picture of Mao Zedong, the former Chinese leader.

Criticism in China was swift and widespread. Accusations flew that Mbappé had offended national sentiment, and what began as a social media row quickly turned into a crisis reaching sponsorship contracts and sports broadcasting alike.

Beijing steps into the crisis

The fallout was not confined to social media and sponsors. The Chinese Foreign Ministry weighed in, calling it natural for Chinese people to reject statements they see as offensive.

Guo Jiakun, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference on Tuesday: "Any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be met with widespread rejection from the entire Chinese society."

CCTV has issued no official statement on the suspension of match broadcasts. Yet the reports paint a clear picture: Mbappé now faces mounting repercussions in the Chinese market, with three advertising contracts torn up and fans at risk of losing access to the La Liga matches in which the Real Madrid star features.



