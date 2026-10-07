The mystery behind Kylian Mbappé's surprise trip to Paris, a journey that sparked a wave of controversy and speculation inside and outside the corridors of Real Madrid, has finally been unravelled.

Everyone expected the Royal club to be deep in preparation for the upcoming fixtures. Instead, Mbappé stunned them all on Tuesday with a lightning trip to France. He left straight after the morning training session at the Valdebebas sports complex and returned to Madrid the same evening. The whole thing took just a few hours, yet it was enough to stir up a storm of questions.

The step only intensified the criticism aimed at the French forward. It followed an international break in which Mbappé had not shown his best, either in his conduct or in his image before the fans, and that left some within the club quietly irritated.

The truth, though, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", looks nothing like the rumoured version. The trip had been agreed earlier with the Merengues' management.

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Far from being improvised or an escape from his duties, the journey had been arranged in advance and carefully planned with Real Madrid's management.

The purpose was purely humanitarian. Mbappé attended a charity event run by one of the foundations he sponsors and spent time with a group of children, honouring a commitment he had made to himself long ago.

Real Madrid's management, the report added, take a balanced view. They believe some of Mbappé's recent actions need reviewing, yet they also feel every step the French star takes is wildly exaggerated. His trip to Paris is a prime example.

Mbappé was not the only one on the move during this period. The same publication revealed that his English teammate Jude Bellingham will spend two days in London filming special advertising commitments, carefully scheduled to coincide with the production break. It all points to one thing: what Mbappé is doing falls within the personal commitments permitted to every star in the squad.







