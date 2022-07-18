Mbappe and Messi thrill Japanese fans with slick goal at PSG's pre-season open training session

The 13,000 supporters attending the training session did not leave disappointed after the impressive move

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to produce a dazzling goal in front of thousands of fans during a training session in Japan. The French champions are preparing for the new season with a training camp in Japan and held an open session on Monday.

Around 13,000 spectators turned up to see the Ligue 1 team's star players in action and they were treated to a sublime move from Messi and Mbappe.

Watch Messi assist Mbappe for goal in PSG training

Messi put in the hard work to win the ball and pass it towards Mbappe.

The France international managed to control it and flick it from one foot to the other and backheeling it beyond the goalkeeper.

The training session in front of 13,000 supporters 🎥⚽️



🇯🇵 #PSGJapanTour2022 ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/B0lqPiNUjw — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 18, 2022

PSG meet with Japanese kids

During their preseason tour in Japan, the star-studded team had a meet and greet with children from their host nation.

An update on the club's website read: "After a first day of discovering their base camp, both in the hotel and on the training ground, our Parisians experienced this second day of the tour in Japan from a different perspective.

"Early on Monday morning, some of them were also able to play with the Kids Academy, to challenge the budding supporters of the club from the capital on the pitch. A very nice moment! "

