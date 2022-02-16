'Mama mia, Mbappe is an alien!' - Donnarumma reacts to PSG's Champions League winner vs Real Madrid

Gianluigi Donnarumma has called Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe an "alien" for his late winner in the Champions League last 16 against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Mbappe stunned the visitors to score the match's only goal in stoppage time, beating a pair of defenders before sweeping a shot into the net.

Donnarumma joined a chorus of people praising Mbappe's skill after the dramatic performance.

What has been said?

"Mama mia, Kylian is an alien, he’s an extra-terrestrial!" Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia. "You see it in training, in games between ranks, he’s just incredible. I don’t know what he’ll do next season, that is up to him, but we will enjoy him every day he’s here.”

Opposing manager Carlo Ancelotti's said Mbappe is currently the best player in Europe.

"Unstoppable," he told reporters "We tried to control him, double up on him, but he can always invent something."

Mbappe, of course, is rumoured to be joining Real Madrid this summer after an attempted purchase last year failed to materialise.

The bigger picture

Mbappe stood out as the best player on the pitch for most of the match, causing constant problems down the wing.

His match-winner alleviated pressure on Lionel Messi, who had a second-half penalty attempt blocked by Thibaut Courtois.

PSG will now head back to Spain with a crucial 1-0 round-of-16 advantage.

