Mazraoui enters the danger zone: major overhaul plan at Manchester United

Manchester United have begun laying the groundwork for a defensive overhaul. The club are moving towards significant changes in the summer of 2027, having spent this season running the rule over a number of their defenders.

According to CaughtOffside, citing The Sun, United want to bring in up to three new defenders as question marks hang over several members of the current backline.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt all face a crucial test to prove they deserve to stay. Shaw's contract runs out at the end of the season.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, by contrast, look safe. Both feature among the players the club are building around for the future.

Reviews may stretch to the full-back positions too, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui under assessment this season. United could also revive their interest in Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, having failed to sign him during the summer window that closed yesterday.

The plan underlines just how much the 2026-2027 season matters for United's defenders. Readiness and consistency will weigh as heavily as technical quality before decisions are made next summer.

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