'Maybe we'll break Sterling's leg' - Kosovo coach jokes about how to stop England star

The Manchester City star is set to return for his nation on Sunday and has his opposition more than a little worried

Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes believes Raheem Sterling is so good a broken leg may be the only way to stop the star, but stressed his team are "too nice" for that.

Sterling will return to the England team for their final qualifier at Kosovo on Sunday, having sat out the midweek win over Montenegro following a confrontation with team-mate Joe Gomez.

The winger scored one and created three more as Kosovo were beaten 5-3 at St Mary's Stadium earlier in the campaign.

Challandes is not enthused by the prospect of Sterling returning with a point to prove this weekend, yet he insists his side will not resort to rough tactics.

"The bad news for us is that Sterling will play," Challandes told a pre-match news conference. "He is one of the best in the world in his position.

"But [Marcus] Rashford is great, [Harry] Kane, [Tammy] Abraham - England have a lot of great players. Whether we play against Sterling or not, we have to play a superb match.

"We are not dealing with individuals but with the team as a whole, so we will be preparing for England.

"How to stop Sterling? Maybe we break his leg, but it's not our style. We are too nice. But we have a good team, as we have shown in this qualification campaign."

The 7-0 win over Montenegro that booked England's place at Euro 2020 meant Gareth Southgate's men were top of the scoring charts in qualification prior to Saturday's games.

The Three Lions' goal-hungry attack concerns Challandes, who admit he is somewhat scared by what could happen to his side.

"England have tremendous offensive potential, scoring many goals and winning 7-0, 6-0 and 5-0," he said.

"For us, it is a challenge, an incredible challenge. As a coach, I can enjoy this game but, of course, I am a little bit scared.

"This is the 1001st match for England, and it is the 29th for us. They have a little bit more experience than we do."