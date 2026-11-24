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Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has again stressed the immense ability he sees in former Dortmund star Donyell Malen, who is thriving at Roma.

"I've always said Malen has the potential to reach Kylian Mbappe's level. It just doesn't always show," van der Vaart said on 'Rondo' on Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport, as the show discussed Malen's four goals in Roma's 5-1 win in Parma last weekend in Serie A .

"I'm not ashamed to say it. And maybe people will laugh at me for it. But I really believe he could reach Mbappe's level," van der Vaart said, again comparing Malen's potential with that of the French Real Madrid star, who finished a very close second to winner Harry Kane of Bayern Munich in the 2026 Ballon d'Or .

Donyell Malen "a bit more laid-back mentally" than Kylian Mbappe

Malen is "a bit more laid-back mentally" than Mbappe, Ajax legend van der Vaart added, joking: "After those four goals, he'll take the next two games off." To reach the Real Madrid superstar's status, Malen "absolutely has to cut out" that tendency to coast, van der Vaart said.

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Malen joined Arsenal's youth ranks from Ajax as a 16-year-old prodigy and played for Borussia Dortmund from summer 2021 to January 2025. The forward then left Dortmund for Aston Villa, but was unhappy there. Villa mostly used him as a substitute, and he left Birmingham after just one year.

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Malen then joined Roma at the start of the year , a move that has proved a resounding success for both sides. The Netherlands international hit top form from the outset in Italy and has developed into a reliable goalscorer . Previously deployed mainly on either wing, Malen now plays as a central striker under Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who is making full use of his strengths .

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The 27-year-old already has 16 goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. His 12 league goals put him top of the Serie A scoring charts. Malen has now scored 26 Serie A goals in the 2026 calendar year, making him the first Roma player in 66 years to surpass 25 league goals in a calendar year, since Pedro Manfredini also scored 26 in 1960. Malen is under contract with Roma until 2030, having joined permanently for a total fee of €27 million last summer following a loan spell.

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Van der Vaart had previously criticised Malen for wasting his potential

Van der Vaart had pushed Malen to fulfil his potential in public before. Back in spring 2024, when Malen was still at Dortmund and enjoying a particularly good run of form, van der Vaart said: "I really see a huge talent in him." He said he would like to ask the forward: "Do you want to become the best player in the world?" Van der Vaart enthused that Malen had what it takes, but said he sometimes lacked the necessary attitude and was far from making the most of his ability.

"I see potential that nobody else has. I'd like to grab him by the throat. It annoys me that he isn't getting everything out of himself," van der Vaart complained. Shortly afterwards, Malen was asked about those remarks at a press conference before Dortmund's Champions League last-16 second leg against his former club PSV Eindhoven in March 2024. He took issue above all with the implied accusation that laziness was holding him back.

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"He doesn't know me," Malen said of the former Hamburg star. "He doesn't see what I do at home, how much I put in. Everyone has their opinion on that."