Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Antonio Nusa has been one of RB Leipzig's few consistent performers during their difficult start to the new season. Clubs have taken notice. Bayern Munich are also said to remain keen on him.

According to Bild, sporting director Max Eberl still wants Nusa at Bayern Munich. The Norwegian international was already a topic of discussion in Munich last summer, when Bayern considered signing a rival for Luis Diaz on the left wing.

Ultimately, after turning down Anthony Gordon (who moved to Barcelona), Bayern signed Ismael Saibari, an attacking central player. They earmarked Alphonso Davies as Diaz's backup on the left, while another internal option, Arijon Ibrahimovic, joined Augsburg on loan. With Diaz currently out injured (a minor muscle bundle tear), Davies has temporarily returned to his former regular attacking position, while either Nathaniel Brown or Josip Stanisic plays at left-back.

Ahead of Saturday's away match in Mainz, Davies is also a doubt. Coach Aaron Danks says Bayern must be "careful" with him.

Advertisement Advertisement

Signing a left winger is reportedly near the top of Bayern's transfer priorities next summer, partly because Davies is prone to injury. Sky and Bild recently reported that Oskar Pietuszewski of Porto is a serious option and that talks have already taken place. Eberl is also said to be a big admirer of the 18-year-old.

Related Topics

Pietuszewski won't come cheap. His release clause at Porto is a hefty €60 million. Alongside the Pole and Nusa, Bild say Bayern have other candidates for the position: Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth.

Could Arsenal sign Antonio Nusa as early as winter?

As early as winter, Arsenal could make a move for Nusa, according to England's The Sun. The Gunners have reportedly scouted him "intensively" and deemed him a good fit. They are said to be optimistic they can sign him for around €54 million. RB Leipzig, though, are unlikely to want to let their most consistent attacking player leave in winter, certainly not for less than 60 million.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old joined the Saxony club from Club Brugge for €21 million in summer 2024 and has developed impressively there. He has 16 goals and 18 assists in 85 competitive appearances. This Bundesliga season alone, his four goals and six assists in eight matches have already surpassed his figures from last season (31 Bundesliga appearances, four goals, three assists).