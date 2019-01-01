Mauricio Pochettino will change when he starts winning trophies - Mourinho

Spurs are without a trophy since 2008, and Pochettino is yet to pick up silverware during his managerial career

Jose Mourinho thinks that Mauricio Pochettino’s outlook on management will change only once he starts winning trophies.

The Argentinean will take his team to Stamford Bridge to defend a 1-0 lead in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday.

are aiming to win their first silverware since they lifted the trophy in 2008.

And Pochettino is yet to claim silverware during his managerial career, either at Spurs of former clubs and .

Mourinho, who was sacked as manager of on December 17th, was speaking as part of a BeIN Sports broadcast, was asked what was more important to him as a manager – winning trophies or finishing in the ’s top four.

“Winning the trophies, no doubt,” he said.

“I’m not staying [Pochettino] is wrong. He thinks different from me. He thinks different than me or maybe the day he starts winning trophies he changes his communication.

“I like him very much as a person and a coach, I am not being critical of him.”

Tottenham have become top-four regulars during Pochettino’s reign but have failed to sustain a title challenge, pushing the eventual champions to the final weeks of the season in 2016 and 2017 but ultimately falling short.

His Tottenham side beat Mourinho’s United 3-0 at Old Trafford in August.

Spurs face at Craven Cottage on Sunday looking to cut the gap on second-place to two points, and the urgency to claim victory was increased by ’s 2-0 win over on Saturday in the race for the .

Mourinho meanwhile says he has already turned down three job offers since being sacked at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese took six months away from football after being sacked from his previous post at Chelsea in December 2015, before taking up the reigns at United.