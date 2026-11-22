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Mauricio Pochettino has endured a nightmare start as Manchester United manager. His side fell behind against Liverpool inside ten minutes after Leny Yoro was sent off.

Yet Matthijs de Ligt is taking the blame. Pochettino put his faith in the Dutchman, who badly misjudged the incident that led to Yoro's red card.

The 52-cap Netherlands international thought he could let a long ball run through to goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Instead, Alexander Isak reached it and looked set to go through on goal.

Yoro stopped him by knocking the Liverpool striker over. Referee Sam Barrott showed Yoro a red card, leaving him furious with De Ligt.

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De Ligt is also bearing the brunt of criticism in the English media. “As Ten Hag once said: do your homework. Carrick starting Ayden Heaven instead of Matthijs de Ligt said more about De Ligt than it did about Carrick,” writes Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

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“Red card for Leny Yoro after he clumsily ran into Alexander Isak from behind when the Liverpool striker was completely free,” says Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT. “A really poor and sloppy action from Matthijs de Ligt in the build-up to this incident.”

In the Netherlands, De Ligt's performance has drawn disbelief too. “Matthijs de Ligt defends as if he’s playing in the Sunday League,” writes Joost Blaauwhof, a journalist at Voetbal International.

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Manchester United were already 2-0 down at Anfield inside 15 minutes, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz scoring the early goals. United now face more than 80 minutes with ten men.

Manchester United look set to miss out on points again. They currently sit 19th in the Premier League.