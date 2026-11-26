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Debate has intensified in Germany in recent days over the private life of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, following reports that he has separated from his wife Anika Bissel.

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The news broke just three months after the birth of the couple's second child, with Neuer spotted on a trip to Brazil with his 23-year-old physiotherapist. The wives of team-mates Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer have waded in too, engaging conspicuously with posts about the affair.

Neuer, 40, is currently sidelined with a right foot injury he picked up in the Bundesliga clash with Mainz.

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Bayern Munich confirmed their goalkeeper had suffered a partial tear of a tendon in his foot. He won't play again until the end of the year.

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Off the pitch, though, the German goalkeeper has dominated the headlines in recent days. Bild reported that he had split from Anika, 14 years his junior, after a relationship of around six years and a marriage that began in November 2023.

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According to the reports, Anika gave birth to their second child in late August, and Neuer told her within a few days that he wanted to end the marriage. Other reports claim the split came at the start of October and that the goalkeeper moved out of the marital home.

Speculation grew when Neuer travelled to Brazil while recovering from injury, accompanied by his physiotherapist. Bild described her as having been close to him for several months.

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The pair also spent time together in Sicily in late September, according to the newspaper, before travelling to Brazil on 15 November. Neither Neuer nor the woman has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Lothar Matthäus, the former Germany captain and 1990 world champion, tackled the subject on his show "Lothar Talks Off", calling the timing of the split extremely poor.

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He said: "It's an unfortunate situation for Manuel, but everyone has to run their private life as they see fit. Clearly, what has happened in recent weeks is not good for Manuel's reputation. He made this decision, but I don't think it was the best timing."

Anika, meanwhile, reposted videos on her TikTok account criticising infidelity during pregnancy, among them: "Cheating on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of evil. It's not a mistake, it's a selfish, cruel and disrespectful choice."

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Another read: "As the mother of your child, I will never forgive you for choosing another girl over us." Anika later deleted the reposts.

The row then spread to a video posted by German relationship counsellor Ruth Marquardt. Referring to Neuer's case, she criticised a situation she said many women who had raised their children alone would recognise.

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Lena Kimmich, wife of Joshua Kimmich, and Ines-Sarah Laimer, wife of Konrad Laimer, both liked the video. So did Nina Weiss, Neuer's former girlfriend.

Matthäus said he understood why the Bayern players' wives had liked the video. They could appreciate how difficult the situation was, he added, and it did Anika Neuer no favours.