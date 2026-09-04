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Mats Wieffer suffers bizarre injury: 'One of the strangest cases I have ever seen'

Brighton & Hove Albion
M. Wieffer
F. Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer is out for the time being at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Fabian Hürzeler announced on Friday in a press conference. The Dutchman suffered the injury in a "bizarre" way, according to English media after hearing the manager's explanation. 

Wieffer picked up the problem during Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Chelsea. The 15-cap Netherlands international went off after 80 minutes and Costinha replaced him. Hürzeler has now explained what happened. 

"Mats got the ball in his face and briefly did not have control of his body as a result. It looked a bit like a punch in boxing," said the German manager. "His legs ended up in a strange position. That caused this injury." 

"Fortunately, it is not serious. He grabbed his head, got up and then felt his knee. That is how the players explained it to me. It was simply a strange and unfortunate injury. One of the strangest cases I have ever seen." 

As a result, Wieffer will be sidelined for the coming period. "We think we will be without Mats at least until the upcoming international break. This is really very unfortunate," said Hürzeler.

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
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Leeds United
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So Wieffer will definitely miss the Netherlands' first matches under Xavi. A blow, given he was still part of the World Cup squad last summer and would presumably have wanted to make an immediate impression on the new national coach. 

He will also miss Brighton's matches against Leeds United, Coventry City, Manchester United and Arsenal. Brighton expect him back in the matchday squad after the international break, on 10 October against Sunderland.

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