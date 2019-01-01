Matic admits to being uncertain over Man Utd future & hails Inter boss Conte

The Serbian says he's not sure whether he will extend his stay in Manchester after speaking to Ole Trafford officials about his position at the club

Nemanja Matic is unsure whether his future lies at , despite holding discussions with the club about his situation.

The 31-year-old midfielder was brought to Old Trafford in 2017 by his former boss Jose Mourinho, and he played in all but two of the club's 38 Premier League games in his debut season at United.

However, with Mourinho replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a year ago, Matic – who has only just returned from a groin injury – is no longer considered a first-team regular.

He has made just two Premier League starts this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in January, with Matic open-minded about what will happen.

"To be honest, I don't know yet what I'm going to do," he told Omnisport.

"I spoke with the club, I said that until my last day at the club I will do my best and be professional.

"In football, you never know what's going to happen. My family is happy here, I'm happy, so we will see what the next step is, if I will leave or stay, but whatever we decide I'm sure that we will decide for the best."

Matic's contract runs out after this season and giants are rumoured to be keen on bringing the Serbian to .

The Nerazzurri, who signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from United in the last transfer window, are led by coach Antonio Conte, Matic's former boss at Chelsea.

Conte clearly left an impression on Matic, who was effusive in his praise of the ex-Italy head coach.

"Antonio is crazy about football," Matic revealed.

"I think in 24 hours he thinks about football. He works a lot, he analyses the opponents very well, also his team. Tactically, he is one of the best coaches in the world for sure.

"Physically, his teams are ready to run 95 minutes at the same level. [He is a] Very professional coach and for sure one of the best in the world.

"I am sure that he will make big things at Inter because with his work he will make it and he deserves it."

Matic played the full 90 minutes of United's 3-0 quarterfinal win over Colchester on Wednesday, but is likely to be back on the bench for a Premier League clash at on Sunday.