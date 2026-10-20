Mateu Lahoz: Mbappé's goal against Sevilla came from a clear foul

Controversy continues over the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, after new footage emerged showing Ure, the Andalusian side's player, being fouled by Ibrahima Konate, the defender of Los Blancos, at the start of the attack that resulted in Kylian Mbappe scoring Real Madrid's third goal.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the refereeing row from Real Madrid's meeting with Sevilla refuses to die down, nearly 48 hours after the final whistle. Los Blancos have turned their attention to Wednesday's Champions League clash with Leipzig, but fresh footage of the game's most contentious moments has now surfaced from last Sunday.

Sevilla's loudest complaint centred on one incident. Did Konate foul Ure at the start of the move that ended with Mbappe making it 3-0?

The live broadcast showed the moment from a high camera angle. It failed to reveal the contact between the players clearly.

A new angle from the Movistar Plus network told a different story. Konate appeared to halt the Sevilla forward's run by pulling him, dragging him to the ground.

The referee waved play on, judging the contact worthy of no foul, and VAR declined to intervene.

Analysing the incident on Movistar Plus, former Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz said: "Through our camera angle, it is clear that he stopped his run, and a clear foul could have been awarded here. The incident did not warrant a red card in any case, but in the end it is an incident that ended with a goal being scored, and therefore it could have been subjected to review."



