Materazzi: “Zidane’s headbutt? The death of Jesùs de Miguel made me thank God. What if it had happened to me?”

Zinedine Zidane's headbutt on Materazzi remains a talking point 20 years on.

Zinedine Zidane said a few days ago: "I'm not proud of the headbutt I gave Materazzi, but I have no regrets."

If the roles had been reversed, would you say the same today?

"Today I'd say what I would have said that night 20 years ago, or the day after: 'I was wrong, but I was provoked. Judge for yourselves what happened; I apologise.' He would have looked like a real gentleman and Materazzi like the 'usual idiot', the one who had wound him up in his own way. He would have come out of it better, but everyone sees things differently. It would certainly have ended there."

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Yet people are still talking about it.

"And that could have been avoided, because I wasn't the first or the last to hold an opponent back to stop him scoring. In fact, if I were a manager and had a defender who cleverly stopped the player in front of him from jumping, I'd shake his hand."

Zidane still seems to be carrying a burden.

"Well, I don't think so. It's being discussed again because Italy are playing France, but given the managerial career he's had, I think he's put it behind him."

But watching it back, the incident seems to trouble Zidane more than Materazzi, doesn't it?

"Well, not exactly. The death of Jesùs de Miguel made me thank God that nothing had happened. There's talk of manslaughter in that goalkeeper's case over a challenge during play: what if that had happened to me?"

The two of you have never cleared the air in 20 years. That's remarkable.

"There was an opportunity, as everyone knows. November 2010, the Melia hotel in Milan, the eve of Milan-Real: I'm leaving the hotel after saying hello to Mourinho, and he's parking his car at the back. When he sees me, he's a bit hesitant and even turns to go back, but I approach him and shake his hand: 'I'm glad we're meeting here, where nobody can see us.' He replies: 'Don't worry. These things happen; it's in the past.' It's a shame he later denied it all, saying he thought I was a fan."

Why does Zidane keep rejecting an 'official' reconciliation?

"I've never had a problem with it. Perhaps his exit was too dramatic for him to change his mind. Though dramatic isn't the right word: it wasn't my first provocation, but it wasn't his first headbutt either. And that has always been pointed out far too rarely."