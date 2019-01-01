India: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic lauds 'great' boss Igor Stimac

Ahead of the Europa League final, the Croatian midfielder sends a message to the manager under whom he made his debut for Croatia...

Newly-appointed Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has received words of support from Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic.



The midfielder, on loan from , is preparing for the UEFA final against Arsenal in Baku. The international praised Stimac's skillset as a coach and also said that he is a great person.

The 25-year-old midfielder was handed his national team debut under Stimac in March 2013. Since his first ever cap for Croatia under the tutelage of the new manager, Kovacic has gone on to amass 50 caps and also won the silver medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in .



"I just want to wish you all the best for your new job," Kovacic left a message for his former coach via Goal.







The former Milan star also had a message for the Blue Tigers, "Also to the national team of , I wish you guys all the best.



"I had the pleasure to work with Igor. He is a great person and a great coach.



"It was a pleasure for me and now, you (Team India) have this pleasure. So, enjoy it, I hope Igor and Indian team will be successful," Kovacic said.



Stimac's first assignment with the Indian team will be a game against Curacao at the 2019 King's Cup in on June 5.