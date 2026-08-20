Hamza Abdelkarim has continued to catch the eye during Barcelona's preparation period. The Egyptian forward is now the team's top scorer in pre-season with four goals, at a time when manager Hansi Flick is still calling for the signing of a new striker.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" ran a report on Thursday headlined "The Hamza Abdelkarim revolution at Barcelona", describing the Egypt international as the most prominent Barça player in the weeks leading up to the new season, taking advantage of the absence of another out-and-out striker in the squad.

Read also

Garcia a spectator and Hamza demanding his due: "Sport" rates Barcelona's players against Al Ahly

Video: violence at the Camp Nou: Catalan police eject Al Ahly fans

Flick still wants a new "number 9". Yet he has also gained a very positive impression of what Abdelkarim can offer, after the player scored during the 2-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

At 18, the Egyptian forward may still lack experience, but he possesses a distinctive scoring instinct and knows how to be in the right place at the right moment to finish off attacks, according to "Sport".

The newspaper continued: "His four goals during the preparation period confirm this, having become Barcelona's top scorer in the pre-season, the same achievement Lamine Yamal recorded in the last preparation period, when he scored four goals in four matches."

Very rapid months

Abdelkarim's rise has accelerated since he arrived at Barcelona. He joined on loan from Al Ahly to play with the youth team, then jumped to the Egypt national team for the World Cup, before the Catalan club decided to buy his contract and tie him down until 2029.

He deserved a longer rest, but the Egyptian forward insisted on cutting his holiday short and joining Flick's preparations from day one. That move impressed the German coach.

Other scorers who shone in the pre-season

Topping Barcelona's list of pre-season scorers does not guarantee a player will maintain the same level all season, but it represents an important boost.

Pau Víctor topped the team's scoring charts in 2024 with three goals in four matches, though his time at the club never went the way he had hoped.

Before that, Ferran Torres led the team's scorers in the 2023 preparation period with three goals in four matches, while Ousmane Dembélé scored five goals in five matches during the build-up to the 2022-2023 season.

Nine different players scored Barcelona's goals in the latest preparations. They are:

Hamza Abdelkarim (four goals), Jeisson Bisiouv and Raphinha (two goals), Ibrahim Diarra, Héctor Fort, Ebrima Tounkara, Álex González, Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal (one goal).

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.