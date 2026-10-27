Press reports have revealed where France's Kingsley Coman stands on featuring in Al-Nassr's upcoming clash with Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr host Al-Khaleej the day after tomorrow, Thursday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi, Coman joined Al-Nassr's collective training session on Tuesday as the club prepared for the game, having recovered from injury.

Injury had kept the French winger out of the capital club's last two Roshn League matches, against Neom and Al-Faisaly.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALK

Coman was due to miss four games in total. Two of them were postponed, though: the Roshn League meeting with Al-Ahli and the AFC Champions League Elite tie against UAE side Al-Wasl.

The 30-year-old has made just eight appearances since the season began, scoring only once and without a single assist to his name.

Al-Nassr sit second in the Saudi League on 25 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal. They stay ahead of third-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference, and their rivals have played a game more.