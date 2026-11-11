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AC Milan v Genoa - Serie AGetty Images Sport
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Massaro: “The captain (Baresi) has left us a great legacy, and we must continue to pass on what he managed to pass on to us”

Serie A
AC Milan

Daniele Massaro, AC Milan’s brand ambassador, spoke on the sidelines of BMW in tour con Insuperabili – a series of sporting and educational events in which athletes with disabilities from the Insuperabili football schools and employees and customers of BMW dealerships play together in mixed teams.

 He told calciomercato.com:

“If you’re emotional, imagine how I feel. What we’re talking about are things that have been passed on. Passed on by people who, from the day I arrived at Milanello, taught me so much: a sense of belonging, sacrifice, respect, loyalty and rules. For five years I was part of the group of the Immortals, the Invincibles. Now I’m an ambassador for Insuperabili thanks to our captain, who launched this great project, and I must thank the people who are visionary and have

dreams

. It shows how Insuperabili came about, how Berlusconi’s era, that of the Invincibles and the Immortals, began and won in Italy, Europe and the world. And Milan must continue to do that. Thanks also to our collaboration with BMW, who have supported us in marketing for several years.

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MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

The Captain left us a great legacy, and we must continue to pass on what he managed to pass on to us; and above all, we must pass it on to people, not just those who play sport, who grow every day and are the future: young people. Thank you again, and I hope I’ll be able to play — don’t always leave me on the bench — in the final. And this year I promise you that, given at least 10 minutes, as I usually was when they put me on the pitch, I’ll make the difference.”

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