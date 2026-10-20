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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Falko Blöding
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“Massacre, Parisian style”: PSG fans cause a stir ahead of the match against FC Barcelona

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona

PSG fans caused a stir at the Parc des Princes with a martial display ahead of their Champions League showdown with FC Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain's ultras, known for their elaborate choreographies, unveiled a huge banner shortly before kick-off. It showed a masked man in a PSG shirt sawing through the Spanish champions' crest with a chainsaw, with large splashes of blood. Another banner beneath it read: "Massacre, Paris-style".

Among the most spectacular matches of the current Champions League league phase, the clash between PSG and Barca pits the current leaders against the side in second place.

Coached by former Barca coach Luis Enrique, the French side are strong favourites to win the Champions League trophy again after two consecutive title wins. PSG underlined that status with an impressive 4-2 away win at Manchester City on the last matchday.

Barcelona, however, arrived in Paris full of confidence. The Catalans have won all ten of their competitive matches this season, scoring 48 goals and conceding 11.

In the first ten minutes, PSG created three good chances. At the other end, Anthony Gordon narrowly missed from close range after a ball in from Lamine Yamal.

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