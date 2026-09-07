Maresca reveals the secret behind the big turnaround in Haaland's life, and settles Doku's situation

Manchester City's Italian manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about several important topics ahead of the eagerly awaited clash with Portugal's Porto, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday evening at the Estadio do Dragao, as part of the first round of the league phase in the UEFA Champions League.

In his press conference before the match, Maresca tackled Porto's strength, City's huge summer spending, the new Champions League format, Erling Haaland's situation, and the fitness of Rayan Cherki, Nico O'Reilly and Jeremy Doku.

Maresca said of the clash with Porto: "Porto are a very good team, and they are distinguished by a clear and distinctive style of play, so I congratulate them on that. They have distinguished players and a clear way of playing, and they are aggressive both with and without the ball, but we hope we can achieve victory tomorrow."

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He added: "Porto are an organised team and strong on set pieces, and I think this aspect has become an important part of football. So we have to give our best, defend the right way, try to score goals, and be perfect on set pieces, because all teams have become distinguished in this aspect."

Had the Porto manager's comments about City spending around 500 million euros in the summer been an attempt to pile pressure on his side? Maresca hit back: "You can direct that question to him. For me, this matter does not represent any pressure, but rather represents an advantage."

The Champions League and playing music

Maresca reflected on his previous experience in the competition, saying: "I was here in the season we won the treble, and I lived good experiences with Chelsea. It is a different competition, but we have to play in our usual style, and we have to adapt to the new Champions League format. It is a different competition, but the ambition remains the same."

Asked which team were favourites for the crown, he said: "We are here to give our best. The course of the match is what will determine who is favoured to win, as playing here is difficult and the task is arduous. We will give our best and try to win the match."

Music blares out during City's training sessions, and Maresca explained why: "This is something I applied at Leicester and Chelsea, and I apply it here too. When the music plays, the players feel happy, as they are the ones who choose the music themselves."

The secret behind Haaland's change and the scale of transfer spending

City's manager turned to the mental fatigue Haaland may carry, saying: "It is not easy for Erling, nor for the players who feature with their national teams. When we notice they feel tired, it is right to give them some rest, whether that is for one match or for a week."

He went on: "The most important thing for me is to ensure they are in full fitness and happiness, as we need 11 players at the peak of their readiness."

Has Haaland changed since arriving at City in 2022? Maresca certainly thinks so: "Haaland has become a mature man and a father, and when he arrived here he was not like that. His life changed completely after he was blessed with a son. He is a top-class player and a wonderful person, but he has now become a complete human being and a family man."

City spend big, and the pressure only grows. Maresca is unfazed: "When you are at a club like City, expectations are higher. I prefer to focus on the work day by day, and for me, the most important thing is to see that we are improving."

Rayan Cherki's role and the situation of O'Reilly and Doku

Maresca detailed the role Cherki fills, explaining: "There is always a specific game plan. When we are in our own half, Rayan drops back a little to control the tempo of play, but when we are in the opponent's half, we need him in an advanced position, as he poses a great threat thanks to his decisive passes."

He added: "It depends on the nature of the match. In the clash with Coventry, his dropping back a little while we were in our own half was a good thing, as he brings high quality to our performance."

He continued: "He was positioned in exactly the right place for the second goal against Bournemouth, and he is producing wonderful levels with us. I also think Phil Foden is likewise capable of sending those decisive passes between the lines, and we are very fortunate to have both of them."

Turning to O'Reilly and Doku, Maresca said: "Nico will be available at the weekend. As for Doku, no, not yet. There is no setback, as he has returned to training, but I do not know whether he will be available to feature at the weekend."



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The clash with Porto will be difficult

City midfielder Matheus Nunes stressed the difficulty of the clash, saying: "The clash will be difficult, as all the teams have wonderful players. I know that Pepe is a distinguished attacking player and is good with both feet. It will be a wonderful clash."

He added: "From what I have seen, I think they really enjoy playing now, as they greatly enjoy controlling the course of the match, and that is a big difference. When I played here, the style relied on quick transitions. The fighting spirit is part of their DNA, but as for the question of whether they are better or worse off, that is up to others to judge."

Is Porto City's most complicated test this season? Nunes wasn't so sure: "I do not know if this is the most complicated clash, as the matches against Arsenal and Crystal Palace were also complicated. We are facing one of the best teams in Portugal, and I am confident it will be a difficult clash, so we have to produce our best levels."

A comparison between Guardiola and Maresca

Nunes spoke about working under Maresca, saying: "He has brought immense energy with him, and there is now a feeling of new energy prevailing in the atmosphere. He has very positive energy, and he is the one who sets the standards."

Asked to compare Maresca and Pep Guardiola, he said: "I worked with Pep for three seasons, whereas I have worked with Enzo for only a few months, and perhaps I will be able to answer this question after a few more months have passed. Both have great passion, so I see more similarities than differences."

The Portuguese also revealed his physical condition ahead of the clash, saying: "I am in good shape, and fully ready at 100%. The injury was in the ankle, as I suffered a strong tackle during the training session that preceded the Arsenal match, but I am fine now."

Ambition in the Champions League and the second captain

On expectations for City's Champions League run, Nunes said: "Every year has its different circumstances. The Champions League is the toughest competition, particularly in the knockout rounds, where any poor performance leads to elimination from the competition, unlike the Premier League which gives you a chance to make up for it. We aspire to win every season, and this season will be no different from the last."

He turned to City's new signings, saying: "It is truly amazing that they joined us, as they were the best players at their previous teams. That is how things go, players leave and others join. We have to help them adapt, and they are very happy to be here."

On the Fernandez deal, he said: "As players, we do not know the details, but we want to sign the best players, and Enzo is one of them. We felt overjoyed. When a new player joins, they did a wonderful job during the transfer window."

Nunes praised Haaland's growing leadership, saying: "He is the second captain and a prominent figure, as he has won everything with the club. He is a wonderful person, and I am happy that his leadership role is growing stronger and more mature, as he thoroughly deserves it."

Where does he fit under Maresca? Nunes said: "I think it will be the same. Perhaps there will be moments when I can play in other positions, but mainly I think I will play as a right-back this season. I can play in any position, and I feel happy in the right-back position."