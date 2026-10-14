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The Italian coach explains the suffering of his team's fans

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said the club's supporters may have suffered more than the players and the coaching staff because of the fallout from the case of the 115 financial charges the club faced in the Premier League, speaking after City's 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Boos rained down on the City players at Anfield, along with chants of "Relegation, relegation!", as speculation swirled over the sanctions awaiting the Manchester club after they were found guilty of breaching the league's financial rules.

City deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the decision. The win at Anfield kept their perfect Premier League start intact and moved them three points clear at the top, with Paris Saint-Germain due at the Etihad in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Speaking before the meeting with the French side, Maresca said: "After we were so happy on the pitch, and we had a good time with our fans. It was probably harder on our fans than it was on the players or on me."

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He continued, according to Reuters: "It is more complicated, because if I were an Arsenal or Manchester United fan and you were a Manchester City fan, I could say to you: 'My friend, you are a cheat' or something like that. So it was probably harder for them."

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The Italian also hit back at the criticism of City's celebrations on the Anfield pitch, saying he could not understand why some media outlets and rival supporters were asking why his players were enjoying a big win over their rivals.